Multiple emergency crews respond to stabbing incident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to 911 officials, several emergency crews were alerted to a stabbing in Harrison County on Wednesday evening.

Officials explain that the stabbing took place just before 5:15 p.m. at Adams Avenue in Clarksburg.

West Virginia State Police, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department, Anmoore Fire Department and Harrison County Magistrate all responded to the scene.

12 News has a reporter on scene, who said that one person was stabbed in the neck.

There has been no word on any arrests at this time, Clarksburg Police are investigating the incident.

