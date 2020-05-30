Multiple emergency crews respond to drowning incident in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Friday evening, multiple emergency crews responded to a drowning incident in Taylor County, according to 911 officials.

The incident occurred on Grand Street in Grafton just before 8:00 p.m., dispatchers said.

911 officials confirmed that Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were alerted by the Grafton Police Department of one male who was drowning in the Tygart Valley River.

Officials explained that the victim was orginialy fleeing from the police, when the male jumped in the river.

The body has not been discovered, officials said.

Stay with 12 News for the latest information on this developing story.