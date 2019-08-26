Breaking News
Multiple fire crews respond to Shinnston house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Monday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911.

Officials said the fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. at Park Street in Shinnston.

The Shinnston Fire Department responded to the fire along with Lumberport, Spelter, Bridgeport, Marion and Harrison County Fire Departments, according to Harrison County 911.

Officials said that the Shinnston Fire Department is investigating the situation.

There is no currently no further information. Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story.

