Multiple fire crews respond to working fire in Harrison County

LAUREL VALLEY, W.Va. – On Wednesday evening, multiple fire crews were alerted to a house fire in Harrison County, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 officials said that the fire started just after 6:15 on Poling Farm Road in Laurel Valley.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

West Milford Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Mount Clare Fire Department are currently on scene alongside Harrison County EMS.

