A fire at Chissy’s in Blacksville. Photo sent in by WBOY viewer.

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple fire departments responded to a rubbish fire in Blacksville on Monday, according to 911 logs.

It was called in just after 11:15 a.m. per the Marion County 911 log.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, a “large pile of rubber” is burning. The Monongalia County 911 Center confirmed to 12 News that the fire is at a business called Chissy’s and that a hazardous materials team had been alerted, but was not on the scene yet as of 12 News’ phone call.

The business is located on the Mason Dixon Highway, not far from the West Virginia-Pennsylvania border.

Crews with the Cassville and Wadestown Volunteer Fire Departments are responding in addition to the Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department, which is leading the response, according to 911 center officials.

The fire is also on the Marion County 911 log, showing at least seven fire departments were alerted.