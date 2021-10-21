Multiple incidents at NCRJ resulted in 2 inmate deaths, 1 inmate hospitalization

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Multiple incidents at North Central Regional Jail have resulted in two inmate deaths and one inmate hospitalization.

According to a press release sent out by the West Virginia State Police, on Oct. 19, troopers were notified of multiple, separate incidents occurring at North Central Regional Jail which resulted in two inmates being pronounced dead and one being hospitalized.

During those incidents, Anthony Richard Jones, 35 of Clarksburg was pronounced deceased; William Bolton Adams, 50, of Ritchie County was “seriously wounded,” according to the release.

The second death, Jaqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington was found deceased in what “is believed to have been a self-inflicted” incident; no foul play is suspected in Pyles’ death, the release states.

At this time, the three incidents are “still considered active and ongoing investigations,” according to the release.

