Multiple roads closed due to flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Multiple roads have been closed as a result of flooding in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, three different roads in Marion County are closed due to high water, Friday afternoon.

Locust Avenue between Fairmont State University and Fairmont Medical Center has been closed at this time, according to the comm center.

The Barrackville U.S. Rt. 250 intersection is closed due to flooding, and one resident’s power has been disconnected to avoid further issues, comm center officials said.

Kirkway Drive near the Fairmont Bowling Center has also been closed as a result of high water, according to the comm center.

Stay with 12 News for updates on further road closures.