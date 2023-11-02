KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple people were transported from a two-vehicle wreck in Kingwood on Thursday where one of the vehicles rolled over.

According to a Facebook post made by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), at around 1:13 p.m., the department was alerted to a two-vehicle wreck on Kingston Road with “reported access problems.”

When crews arrived, they found two damaged vehicles with one of them on its side. The post said that crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the roof to access a person trapped inside.

(Photo courtesy: Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department) (Photo courtesy: Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department)

The post said that “the patients were transported by KAMP ambulance,” but did not specify how many people. The Kingwood Police Department was also on-scene at this incident and assisted with directing traffic.