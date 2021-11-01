Multiple units respond to fire at vacant building in Flemington

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple units have been called to a fully-involved structure fire at a vacant building in Flemington.

According to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire was received at 11:55 a.m. on Monday.

Responding to the scene were the Boothesville, Bridgeport, Flemington and Grafton fire departments, comm center officials said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. There is no word on the damage to the structure or the cause of the fire currently.

