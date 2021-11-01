Multiple units respond to fire at vacant building in Flemington

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Miami Beach Fire via Storyful

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple units have been called to a fully-involved structure fire at a vacant building in Flemington.

According to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire was received at 11:55 a.m. on Monday.

Responding to the scene were the Boothesville, Bridgeport, Flemington and Grafton fire departments, comm center officials said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. There is no word on the damage to the structure or the cause of the fire currently.

Stay with 12 News for updated information as it is received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories