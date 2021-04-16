Multiple vehicle accident backs up traffic on I-79 in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A multiple vehicle accident backed up traffic on Interstate 79 northbound in Marion County Friday morning.

The accident, which involved four vehicles happened near the 137 mile marker and the Downtown Fairmont exit around 9:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to 911 officials.

Vehicle Crash on I-79 NB at MM 137.0.

Be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area.

Marion County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) April 16, 2021

A portion of the interstate was closed temporarily while the accident scene was cleaned up.

The Bridgeport, Winfield District and Pleasant Valley fire departments, along with the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police, all responded to the scene, officials said.