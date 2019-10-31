Multiple Vehicle Accident on I-79 Northbound near Lost Creek

Lost Creek, W. Va.–Multiple crews responded to a multiple vehicle accident at 12:40 A.M. Thursday morning.

Three tractor trailer and three vehicles were involved in the accident on 1-79 northbound.

One tractor trailer is reported turned over on the side.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department Anmoore EMS, Harrison EMS, and the Harrison County Sheriff`s Department all responded to the scene.

At this time I-79 northbound is shutdown. Also the number of injuries are unknown.

Stay with 12 news for the latest information on this developing story.