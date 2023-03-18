The northbound lanes on Interstate 79 have been shut down near the University Town Center exit due to a multiple-vehicle accident.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – According to Monongalia EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen, the northbound lanes on Interstate 79 have been reopened near the University Town Center exit. According to Monongalia County 911 officials, the lanes were briefly shut down after a multiple-vehicle accident took place around 5:17 p.m.

Weyen tells 12 News that three vehicles were involved in the accident, which sent one person to a local facility. Three other people were evaluated and released, according to Weyen.

The status of the person sent to the local facility is still unclear.

In a video sent to 12 News, you can see visible damage on multiple vehicles as the cameraperson moves past the accident.

The Westover Police Department, Granville Fire Department and Monongalia EMS all responded to the scene.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.