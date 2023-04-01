MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency crews responded to multiple vehicle accidents in Marion County early Saturday evening.

The Marion County Communications Center said there was a two-vehicle accident on White Hall Boulevard near Wood’s Boat House and Power Sports. The accident was reported after 6 p.m. The center said that no one was transported to the hospital at this time and couldn’t confirm if anyone was injured.

Also according to the center, a single vehicle rollover took place near Helens Run Road in Carolina, W.Va. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. No injuries are being reported at this time.

Stick with 12 News for any new details.