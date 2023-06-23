Update: 6/23/2023, 9:17 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The southbound lanes of I-79 just south of Fairmont are currently closed following another vehicle accident Friday night.

Officials with Marion County 911 told 12 News that around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, a two-vehicle accident took place near mile marker 130 of I-79 southbound. Officials were unable to confirm how many people were involved, but did confirm that one person was planned to be transported.

There is no estimate at this time as to when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Crews from the Valley Fire Department, Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and West Virginia State Police are all responding to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.

Update: 6/23/2023, 8:00 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials from Monongalia County 911 have confirmed that all affected lanes of traffic on I-79 have reopened. 12 News is working to get information from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department regarding the extent of the accidents.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.

Original: 6/23/2023, 7:37 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple wrecks have been reported on the stretch of I-79 between Fairmont and Morgantown, causing delays.

12 News was able to confirm with officials with Monongalia County 911 that there have been multiple vehicle accidents on I-79 and that northbound travel is currently limited to one lane in parts of the area of I-79 south of Morgantown.

West Virginia 511 data also reported that the wrecks happened near the 148 mile marker on I-79 South and mile marker 144 of I-79 North.

The extent of the accidents in Monongalia County is unknown at this time, though 911 officials confirmed that Monongalia County deputies are currently on scene assessing the situation.

12 News also confirmed a single-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County, but was told by Marion County 911 officials that nobody has yet been transported from the scene.

Details of these accidents are currently in development. Stick with 12 News for updates.