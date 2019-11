Francis Mines, W.Va-Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on Cherokee Drive in Harrison county.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, a mobile home caught fire Tuesday Morning at 3:13 A.M.

Everyone that was in the mobile were able to get out and there are no injuries being reported at this time.

The Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport, Bridgeport and worthington Fire Departments responded to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.