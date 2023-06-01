FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Fairmont Police Department, the name of a woman who was killed in an accident at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Oakwood Road in Fairmont on Tuesday has been released.

The woman has been identified as Sandra Wyont, 64, of Fairmont, who died as a result of the injuries sustained. The condition of another person in the vehicle who was transported for treatment has not been released at this time, officers said.

Currently, officers are working alongside the Marion County Sheriff’s Department on reconstructing the scene of the accident in order to perform an investigation into the incident; at this time, no charges have been filed, according to the police department.