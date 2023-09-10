Last Map Update: Sun, Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:44:51 am EDT (Courtesy of Charleston NWS Forecast Office)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following a Flood Watch that was called in parts of West Virginia on Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has called for a new one with an expanded map of the affected areas.

According to a NWS release, running from 12 p.m. on Sunday to 12 a.m. on Monday, the following counties and areas should stay vigilant of flooding due to excessive rain:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Calhoun

Clay

Gilmer

Harrison

Kanawha Lewis

Logan

McDowell

Mingo

Roane

Taylor

Upshur

Wyoming Northwest and Southeast Fayette

Northwest and Southeast Nicholas

Northwest and Southeast Pocahontas

Northwest and Southeast Raleigh

Northwest and Southeast Randolph

Northwest and Southeast Webster

People in these areas should monitor their local forecasts, including 12 News’ Stormtracker, and watch out for excessive runoff that “may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” a NWS release said.

To learn more about flood safety, visit the NWS website.