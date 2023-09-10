CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following a Flood Watch that was called in parts of West Virginia on Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has called for a new one with an expanded map of the affected areas.
According to a NWS release, running from 12 p.m. on Sunday to 12 a.m. on Monday, the following counties and areas should stay vigilant of flooding due to excessive rain:
- Barbour
- Boone
- Braxton
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Gilmer
- Harrison
- Kanawha
- Lewis
- Logan
- McDowell
- Mingo
- Roane
- Taylor
- Upshur
- Wyoming
- Northwest and Southeast Fayette
- Northwest and Southeast Nicholas
- Northwest and Southeast Pocahontas
- Northwest and Southeast Raleigh
- Northwest and Southeast Randolph
- Northwest and Southeast Webster
People in these areas should monitor their local forecasts, including 12 News’ Stormtracker, and watch out for excessive runoff that “may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” a NWS release said.
To learn more about flood safety, visit the NWS website.