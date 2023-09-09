CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parts of central, northeast and northern West Virginia are being placed under Flood Watch from Saturday at 2 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m. due to potential flooding caused by excessive rainfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS Forecast Office in Charleston is reporting that the Flood Watch will affect the following areas and counties: Northwest and Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest and Southeast Randolph, Northwest and Southeast Webster counties as well as Braxton, Clay, Taylor, Barbour, Harrison, Lewis and Upshur counties.

People in these areas should monitor their local forecasts, including 12 News’ Stormtracker, and watch out for excessive runoff that “may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” a NWS release said.

To learn more about flood safety, visit the NWS website.