BRANDYWINE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out Tuesday morning on Heavender Mountain in Pendleton County that has expanded to cover 295 acres of land.

Reports from InciWeb say that the fire is 0% percent contained as of 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday and that the cause is still under investigation. The West Side Shooting Range and Forest Service Road 151 south of Stony Run are both closed for the public’s safety.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, anyone living or traveling near the area of Brandywine and U.S. Route 33 can expect to see or smell smoke coming from the fire that has raged across the mountains for more than a day.

Fifty firefighters and support staff members including a PatRick firefighting crew and members of the South Fork Fire Department helped fight the fire on Wednesday. Moving forward, crews plan to “continue to secure and hold lines throughout the perimeter of the fire,” according to InciWeb.