Neighbors help Glenville man escape home during house fire

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A Glenville man is safe after his neighbors helped him out of his home during a house fire on Tuesday.

On Dec. 10, firefighters with the Glenville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Rose Dell Road in Glenville, according to fire department officials.

When firefighters arrived, neighbors had worked to help the home’s resident out of the blaze, firefighters said, and one of the neighbors was member of the Glenville Volunteer Fire Department’s station 5.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but fire department officials have deemed the residence a total loss.