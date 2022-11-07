MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced Monday morning that no arrests have been made in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fayette Street. Officers who were in the area heard the shots and responded. The victim who was shot in the leg refused treatment from EMS and drove himself to a hospital in Pennsylvania, according to the release.

Police said that eye-witnesses stated they saw a man wearing a ski mask shoot at the victim and then run down Chestnut Street toward Walnut Street.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Morgantown Police Department, but no arrests have been made.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is the second week in a row where there was an early morning shooting in downtown Morgantown; last week, a man was shot in the abdomen while on High Street. West Virginia University issued a community notice on Saturday urging students to be cautious, although neither shooting involved students or caused “an immediate threat to campus,” according to the notice.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call the Detective Division at 304-284-7454.