FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A brush fire that has been burning in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve since Monday is still only 11% contained.

In an update on Friday morning, the park said that the fire has consumed 1,550 acres and continues to burn in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas. The Facebook post said the fire has been burning in mixed hardwood forest on “extremely steep, rugged terrain.”

The fire started around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said that smoke may be visible in the park while the fire is still burning and up to several days afterward.

Additional fire crews from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Hampshire and Michigan all came and helped fight the fire, although until Thursday, work was almost entirely in an attempt to contain the fire.