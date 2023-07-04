CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The second water line break in recent days has led to the shutdown of another Clarksburg street.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, crews from the Clarksburg Water Board were called to the scene of a water line break on West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg, near the intersection with South 5th Street.

12 News reporters confirmed that multiple pieces of asphalt were displaced as a result of the break and the street was being continually flooded with water. The water could also be audibly heard rushing under and the ground nearby was vibrating as a result.

West Main Street is closed to traffic at this time. This is the second closure of a major downtown road in Clarksburg as a portion of West Pike Street remains closed following a break that occurred there in June.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the break or how long traffic in the area may be affected. Clarksburg Water Board officials were on scene and working to repair the break.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.