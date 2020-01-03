No injuries reported in 3-vehicle accident on Bridgeport Hill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg has been cleared after all the vehicles’ occupants refused transport, according to the Harrison County 911 comm center.

The accident occurred at 2:22 Friday afternoon and caused traffic delays while the scene was being cleared, comm center officials said. The Clarksburg Police Department is performing an investigation into the incident, and also assisted at the scene with the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

Comm center officials could not report on any injuries in the incident, as all the vehicles’ occupants refused transport for treatment.