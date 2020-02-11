No injuries reported in school bus vs. automobile accident in Marion County on Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving a school bus was reported around 7:30 on Tuesday morning in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred on Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont when a car hit a school bus.

As is customary when there is an accident involving a school bus, all agencies were informed of the incident, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Rescue Squad, as well as Winfield and Bunner Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, according to the comm center.

Rescue Squad workers signed off that all the children were unharmed in the incident, and comm center officials received a report that the damage to both the school bus and the vehicle was minimal.