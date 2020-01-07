No injuries reported in semi-truck accident on I-79 near mile marker 101

WESTON, W.Va. — A semi-truck accident reported on I-79 northbound Tuesday afternoon has resulted in no injuries.

According to the Lewis County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred near mile marker 101 on I-79 northbound when the tractor-trailer slid into an embankment.

While no injuries were reported nor were there any transports made, Lewis County EMS responded to assist at the scene, comm center officials said. Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene, as well as the Weston and Jane Lew volunteer fire departments.

The Division of Highways were also called to the scene, but no lane closures were made even though the vehicle is still where it crashed.

