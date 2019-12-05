Days
None injured in accident involving school bus on Mt. Clare road

LOST CREEK, W.Va. —An accident involving a school bus occurred on Mt. Clare Road in Lost Creek on Thursday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at 3:14 in the afternoon near Horizons Church in Lost Creek.

The Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to the scene, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the incident, officials said.

No one has been transported, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, according to the comm center.

Information will be updated as it is received.

