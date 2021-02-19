UPDATE: 1 lane open on northbound and southbound lanes of I-79

UPDATE:

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – One lane has opened on each side of I-79 to allow traffic to move more effectively through the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Both North and Southbound lanes of I-79 have been temporarily shut down at Mile Marker 128 due to multiple vehicle accidents caused by inclement weather and road conditions.

According to the Marion County 911, first responders were alerted to multiple accidents on the interstate at approximately 6:16 p.m. Friday evening.

West Virginia State Police and Valley Fire Department responded to the scene. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Drivers that may be traveling through the area should proceed with caution and prepare for delays.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available