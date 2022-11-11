MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 79 have been fully shut down following a tractor-trailer accident.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, an accident was called in at 11:15 a.m. on Friday involving a tractor-trailer fully blocking one lane of I-79 near mile marker 154.

When crews arrived, they confirmed the accident took place and shut down the lane to traffic, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Westover police and fire departments, as well as the Monongalia County EMS.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While no injuries have been reported in this incident, the entire northbound side of I-79 has been shut down for wrecker crews to remove the tractor-trailer from the roadway, according to the comm center.

Officials did not have an estimated time when the lanes would be reopened.