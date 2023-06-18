NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was reported injured at the site of a vehicle accident in Nutter Fort on Sunday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, around 8:38 a.m., officials were alerted to an accident on Buckhannon Pike. The incident involved a single vehicle and resulted in one person being transported to the United Hospital Center. A cause for the accident has not yet been given.

Those responding to the incident were the Nutter Fort EMS, FD and Sheriff’s Department as well as the Clarksburg FD.

No other information about the incident has been reported at this time. Stick with 12 News for future updates.