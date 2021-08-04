Officers attempting to identify remains found in the Bellview area of Fairmont

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Officers are attempting to determine the identity of a deceased male found in the Bellview area of Fairmont.

According to a press release sent out by the Fairmont Police Department, on Aug. 3, officers were alerted to a deceased adult male in a wooded area behind the Save-A-Lot store in the Bellview area of Fairmont.

When officers found the remains, they were “in a decomposed condition and unrecognizable,” according to the release.

The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy, the release stated.

While the cause of death is unknown at this time, officers do not believe the man’s death to be a result of foul play, according to the release.

An investigation into the cause of death and identity of the man is currently underway.