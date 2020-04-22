Officers on lookout for vehicle involved in auto-pedestrian accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are attempting to locate a vehicle which fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, the accident occurred at approximately 12:45 on Wednesday afternoon when a black 2003-2008 model Toyota Tacoma struck a pedestrian on East Main Street and Benedum Drive near the Price Cutter.

When the Bridgeport Fire Department arrived on scene, the patient refused treatment and transport, and responders found that the Tacoma had fled the scene, according to the comm center.

The Bridgeport Police Department put out a BOLO on the Tacoma and are still in the process of locating the vehicle’s driver.