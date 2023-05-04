FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction (QRT) announced that a bad batch is causing an overdose spike in parts of Ohio, and the impacts could be seen in north central West Virginia by the end of the week.

The Marion County QRT first announced that there had been a spike in overdoses Ohio on Wednesday. In an updated post on Thursday, QRT said that predictive models suggest that effects of the “bad batch” could be seen in Morgantown and Fairmont area within four days, which would be around Sunday or Monday at the latest.

The QRT said in the updated post that there were 20 reported overdoses within 24 hours in the Columbus, Ohio area and that three people died. In the 20 overdoses, multiple doses of Naloxone were used in nine cases, the post said.

If you are in need of Naloxone or testing strips please call the QRT connection line: (304) 278-4025) Marion County QRT

The Marion County Quick Response Team is funded through the Department of Health and Human Resources.