One dead in Braxton County crash

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the 73-mile marker in I-79 in Braxton County shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the 73-mile marker in I-79 in Braxton County shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Emergency management officials say the crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. Officials with Braxton County 911 tell us the crash was fatal and one of the vehicles went over a hillside, requiring “a heavy-duty wrecker” to pull it back up.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office, Burnsville Fire and Police Departments and the Flatwoods Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories