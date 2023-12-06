UPDATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 5:05 PM | GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, one woman is dead after an apparent shooting.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one woman died in the shooting while two other people were transported.

The Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s 59news they believe there is only one suspect. It has not been confirmed if he is in custody.

Stick with us for more updates.

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59News is on scene of an incident in the New Hope-Ceres Road area near Green Valley in Mercer County.

Multiple EMS crews along with state and local law enforcement agencies were on scene.

What exactly happened has not been confirmed yet.

Stick with us for updates.