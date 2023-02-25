BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – One person was reported dead at the scene of a crash on West Virginia Route 85 in Boone County.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), dispatched troopers with the Madison Detachment of the WVSP determined that driver Kenneth Dual Spears, 38 of Charleston, and passenger Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, of Charleston, were “traveling north in the south bound lane of West Virginia Route 85,” in the Madison area of Boone County, when they collided with the vehicle of Colin Holstein, 42 of Alum Creek, head on.

Colin Holstein and Kenneth Dual Spears were transported to Boone Memorial Hospital, but Linzy Nicole Spears succumbed to their injuries on scene.

While the incident is still under investigation, “driver impairment is suspected,” the release said.

