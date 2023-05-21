TUNNELTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured and transported Saturday after officials responded to a single vehicle accident on Gibson Street in Tunnelton.

According to a Facebook post from the Tunnelton VFD, around 6:20 p.m., a vehicle had gone off the road and driven through a power pole before ending up in a nearby ravine.

(Courtesy of Tunnelton VFD)

When officials arrived on the scene, the interior of vehicle was on fire but the driver was missing. The fire was taken care of, and the driver was quickly found south of the scene then taken to Preston Memorial Hospital.

“Mon Power was on scene to take care of the down power line. Snyder Towing took care of recovery of vehicle and moving power pole off the road,” the Facebook post said.

Also on hand was the Division of Highways and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.