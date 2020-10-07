One lane closed on I-79 northbound due to 2-vehicle accident near mile marker 157

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has caused one lane of I-79 North to close down while first-responders work on scene.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 9:40 on Wednesday morning and involved two vehicles near mile marker 157.

An entrapment was reported in the incident, as well as a request for medevac, according to the 911 CAD log.

Responding to the scene were West Virginia State Police, Morgantown Fire Department and Mon County EMS, according to the log.

Further information will be added as it is received.