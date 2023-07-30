SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported after an ATV accident on Joetown Road near Shinnston on Saturday evening.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident took place shortly before 7 p.m. However, details on how the accident happened have not yet been released. But the 911 mentioned that the person was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital from Shinnston. 12 News has not received information on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

The Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Lumberport, Shinnston and Worthington Fire Departments all reported to the scene.