CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured after a vehicle accident on I-79 Southbound on Saturday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident occurred around 8:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles, which resulted in one person being transported to United Hospital Center. As a result of the accident, two right southbound lanes on I-79 were closed near the Clarksburg exit. The road has since reopened and a cause for the accident has not yet been determined.

The Clarksburg FD, Bridgeport FD and Harrison County EMS were all on the scene of the incident. Clarksburg PD is investigating the accident.