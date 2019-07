MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle accident on I-79 in Monongalia County, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident, which occurred near mile marker 152 on I-79 southbound, has caused a backup of traffic, according to 911 officials.

The West Virginia 511 Twitter page said that no lanes have been shut down; however traffic is backed up due to the accident.