Reynoldsville W. Va-Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 50 in Reynoldsville .

According to the Harrison County 911 comm center, the accident was reported at 6:41 a.m. and the vehicle struck the guardrail.

Reynoldsville Fire, Harrison County EMS, and Harrison County Sheriffs Department all responded the scene.

According to officials, one patient is being transported to United Hospital Center.

