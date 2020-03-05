One Woman Transported to UHC After Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Harrison County

Bridgeport, W.Va- One adult female was transported to United Hospital Center following an auto-pedestrian accident on Murphys Run Road in the Summit Park area in Harrison County.

According to officials at the Harrison County 911 center, first responders were alerted of the accident at 6:15 this morning.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of the person who was transported at this time.

The Summit Park Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

