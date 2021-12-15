Oral Lake Road structure deemed total loss after fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A structure on Oral Lake Road in Bridgeport has been deemed a total loss after a fully-involved fire.

The Bridgeport, Anmoore, Shinnston and Nutter Fort fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Oral Lake Road in Bridgeport, according to officials with the Bridgeport Police Department.

When first-responders arrived, the structure had already collapsed as a result of the fire, according to Bridgeport firefighters.

The fire also caused a brush fire to spread, but it was extinguished before it could reach additional structures, officials said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, and the Bridgeport Fire Department is performing an investigation into the cause of the fire.