Oral Lake Road structure deemed total loss after fire in Bridgeport

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Damage from fire on Oral Lake Road in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A structure on Oral Lake Road in Bridgeport has been deemed a total loss after a fully-involved fire.

The Bridgeport, Anmoore, Shinnston and Nutter Fort fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Oral Lake Road in Bridgeport, according to officials with the Bridgeport Police Department.

When first-responders arrived, the structure had already collapsed as a result of the fire, according to Bridgeport firefighters.

The fire also caused a brush fire to spread, but it was extinguished before it could reach additional structures, officials said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, and the Bridgeport Fire Department is performing an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories