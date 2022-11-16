CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night.

According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.

The fire was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. The building was ruled a total loss, but no one was hurt during the incident, according to firefighters.