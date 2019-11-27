Overnight fire damages house in Harrison County

REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. – Fire damaged a house in Harrison County early Wednesday morning.

Courtesy:

Spelter Volunteer Fire Department

The fire broke out at about 1:30 along Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, according to Harrison County 911.

Fire crews from Reynoldsville, Salem, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort and Spelter were on scene to fight the fire. Harrison County EMS also responded.

According to the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, 911 alerted crews that there were flames coming from the house.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours fighting the fire, according to the Spelter VFD.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.