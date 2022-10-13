WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lewis County 911 Communications Center, the accident was called in before 1 p.m.

According to West Virginia State Police, the car was on I-79 southbound when it lost control, crossed the median, entered the Northbound side of I-79, and collided with the UPS truck head-on.

Two people were inside. State Police said that one of them was flown by HealthNet to a Morgantown hospital and that the other person was also seriously injured.

As a result of the accident, I-79 at mile marker 87 on the northbound side was been shut down for several hours, but it has since reopened.