WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Harrison County.

The fire broke out on Route 19, between West Milford and Jane Lew. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, at approximately 9:02 p.m., a house fire was reported on Good Hope Pike, a section of U.S. Route 19 north of the Lewis County line.

The road was shut down as crews responded, causing delays.

According to the 911 center, one person was transported from the scene. There is no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

Fire crews from West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew and Nutter Fort were dispatched, as well as Harrison County EMS.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

