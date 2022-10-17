WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another person has died as a result of a head-on collision that happened on Thursday in Lewis County.

According to West Virginia State Police, a vehicle lost control on I-79 near Weston, crossed the median and hit a UPS truck head-on around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday near mile marker 87. The driver, Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, West Virginia State Police Captain Maddy announced that the passenger, Ruth Ann Dean, 72 of Sutton, also died due to injuries from the wreck on Sunday, Oct. 16. During the collision, Ruth was ejected from the vehicle and then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Maddy said in the release that the collision is still being investigated.