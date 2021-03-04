UPDATE: Name released in fatal Preston County accident

UPDATE (3/4/2021 2:33 p.m.):

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — The name of a woman who was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Preston County has been released.

According to a release sent out by the West Virginia State Police, Arvelva McCrobie, 76, died on scene after life-saving efforts were made.

While travelling westbound “McCrobie suffered a medical emergency,” and “departed the roadway and struck a power pole guide wire,” the release states.

ORIGINAL (3/4/2021 1:32 p.m.):

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A patient was pronounced dead on scene after first-responders arrived to call of a motor vehicle accident in Preston County.

At 11:09 a.m. Thursday, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on the Pine View curve of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Masontown, according to a release sent out by the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department.

The vehicle had “rolled over four times and come to rest on its wheels,” and Health Net was called to transport the patient; however, the patient was “pronounced dead on scene,” when West Virginia State Police and Preston County EMS arrived, the release states.

Troopers will be performing an investigation into the accident, however, the release states that the probable cause was that the “driver may have had a medical problem.”